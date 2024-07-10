Residents believe fire that displaced dozens could have been prevented

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large fire ripped through the Townhome Villas apartments last Wednesday, damaging 10 units and leaving at least 30 residents with nowhere to go.

“That morning, we were asleep and they came banging on our doors. I left with the clothes on my back with no shoes. It’s been hell,” said Irene Palacios, who lost everything in the fire.

Nearly a week later, those impacted say they are now facing another challenge with the management company, Westland Real Estate group.

MORE: ‘It gets worse every day': Tenants frustrated over living conditions at Las Vegas apartment complex

“We work hard everyday and we should not have to come back to our stuff on fire. We lost things that we cannot get back,” said Lisa, another resident who was impacted by the fire.

In the aftermath of what happened, residents say they sent countless notices, alerting the property management team about some of the conditions inside.

“These are large apartments. We have had a history of large fires here in the past. There are some construction features here that make them prone to some of the larger fires including a common attic space,” said Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

Channel 13 contacted the Westland Real Estate Group to ask what’s been done in the days following the fire to help those who were impacted.

“Westland management needs to be held accountable because we do not deserve this,” one resident said.

A spokesperson for their team responded saying in part:

“Westland is serious about doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of each of our residents. Unfortunately, a fire broke out Wednesday from unknown causes out of the 10 units, 4 were vacant. 6 units were affected by this tragedy. We are working with our residents to relocate them within or amongst We have been in communication with all of the residents affected out of the 6 units affected 2 are transferring to sister properties in the area (VDP and Aspen) and 3 of them are choosing to remain as residents here at THV. They are scheduled to pick up the keys before the end of the week.”

Channel 13 is in contact with the agency to learn more about how they’ve maintained the units in the past.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.