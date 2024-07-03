‘It gets worse every day': Tenants frustrated over living conditions at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents living at the Pine Village Apartments near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard tell Channel 13 they grow more frustrated each day because of the conditions they live in.

According to residents, the management team is aware of what’s happening, but have been slow to repair the ongoing list of problems inside of individual units — from collapsed ceilings and moldy bathrooms to backed-up sinks and broken water heaters.

“Safety is one of the main things I'm concerned about,” said Demondre Salgado, a resident at the complex.

For months, Salgado says he and his family have been living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

“It’s very frustrating because I shouldn't be paying $1,400 a month just for everything to be broken in here,” Salgado said.

Salgado shared documents with Channel 13 showing several work order requests he submitted dating back to October.

Many of the requests went unanswered. Some repairs, like patched walls, were made a few days after they notified maintenance.

“I shouldn't have to call you or put in a maintenance request every couple of days just to have something fixed,” Salgado said.

Other residents at the property invited us inside their homes to show us they, too, were dealing with a lot of the same issues.

I visited the leasing office to try and get some answers for residents. After speaking with an employee, she was told a manager would be reaching out.

The complex is owned by the Westland Real Estate Group. Channel 13 also contacted their team to ask if they could step in.