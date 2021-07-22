Watch
Republican Noah Malgeri launches bid for Nevada House seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican lawyer and veteran has formally announced he's running for a Southern Nevada congressional seat.

Noah Malgeri's campaign announced his candidacy on Wednesday in an online video introducing himself as an Army combat veteran and inventor of a vehicle roof rack for recreational equipment.

He is running for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Republicans April Becker, Mark Robertson, John Kovacs and Reinier Prijten have all filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission as candidates for the race.

The House seat is considered a political swing district and is held by Democrat Susie Lee, who is seeking reelection.

