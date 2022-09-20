Republican National Committee sues Clark County for 'failing to provide' poll worker information

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Clark County on Tuesday morning for allegedly failing to share information about the political affiliation of poll workers.

The RNC claims Clark County failed to follow a Nevada election law that prohibits all poll workers from being the same political affiliation. The complaint named Clark County, the election department and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria as defendants in the lawsuit.

To verify these claims, the RNC filed a public records request to see the partisan breakdown, which was allegedly denied by the county.

Since poll workers are paid with taxpayer dollars, the party’s attorney Jordan T. Smith argued in the complaint that information about them is “not confidential and open to public inspection.”

Smith wrote in the complaint that the county’s lack of compliance “frustrates the public’s interests in open government and in ensuring a fair, transparent, and controversy-free election.”

The county has produced other election documents to the RNC, but said they will not provide poll worker information due to concerns about “election safety,” according to the complaint.

Clark County has not responded to requests for comment at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.