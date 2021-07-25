Republican John Kovacs launches bid for Nevada House seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henderson contractor John Kovacs plans to run for Southern Nevada battleground congressional district in 2022.

The Republican construction company owner previewed his platform in a campaign advertisement released on Friday, touching on border security and crime.

Kovacs owns three construction companies, including two based in Nevada, and plans to run on his business credentials.

He joins a growing field of challengers who hope to unseat Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, including attorney April Becker and veterans Mark Robertson and Noah Malgeri.

The House seat is considered a political swing district. Lee defeated Republican Dan Rodimer by three percentage points in 2020.