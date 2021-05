LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homes in the Las Vegas valley are only staying on the market for about one week, according to Zillow's April market report.

Intense buyer demand is pushing up home values across the U.S., including in Southern Nevada where the typical home is more than $330,000 - up nearly 10% since this time last year.

Zillow also reports the inventory in the Las Vegas area is down by more than 25%.