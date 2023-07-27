Report: Las Vegas tops list of homebuyer destinations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Realty giant Redfin reports Las Vegas is now the number one destination for homebuyers looking to relocate. It is the first time the city tops the list.

According to the company, the top 10 cities their users are moving to are all warm climate metros with risks of natural disasters—but cheaper median prices than the cities people are coming from.

Behind Las Vegas, Phoenix is the runner up choice, followed by several Florida cities. According to Business Wire in Seattle, a record 25.5% of people nationwide are looking to relocate out of their metro areas entirely in the second fiscal quarter.

Channel 13's Bryan Horwath reported the median price for an existing home in the Las Vegas Valley was just over $442,000 in May 2023. Full details here.

Cheaper prices than western cities like Los Angeles are driving people to Las Vegas, as only 4% of Redfin's users nationwide reported climate concerns being the reason they relocated to a new city.

The company provided the following full list of most popular cities people are moving to and the ten cities with the most residents moving out:

MOVING IN:



Las Vegas, Nevada Phoenix, Arizona Tampa, FLorida Orlando, Florida Sacramento, California North Port-Sarasota, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Dallas, Texas Miami, Florida Houston, Texas

MOVING OUT:



San Francisco, CA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, D.c. Chicago, IL Boston, MA Seattle, WA Hartford, CT Denver, CO (tied with Detroit) Detroit, MI (tied with Denver)

