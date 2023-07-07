New development in east Las Vegas makes homeownership more accessible for first-time buyers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making homeownership more accessible to residents in east Las Vegas. More than a hundred townhomes are currently under construction for first-time home buyers.

Jerry Rayburn, a long-time resident of the valley's east side, is considering purchasing one of these townhomes at the Independence Planned Community.

"We have seen it grow in 20 years, and it's cheaper than the westside now," Rayburn said.

Developers have high hopes for this new affordable master plan community. The objective is to help first-time buyers achieve their dream of homeownership in an area predominantly occupied by renters.

1,600 new homes will be available with prices starting in the $200,000 range, and each one will come with built-in solar panels.

Tom McCormick from Touchstone Living says the properties are in high demand. Nine thousand people have already signed up.

"We never had a thousand people sign up, so this is needed and wanted. This is overwhelmingly great," McCormick said.

Hal Smith Elementary School is located just a mile away from the community. Principal Byron Briggs says he received positive feedback from parents thrilled about the possibility they could become homeowners.

"More than 90 percent of our students live in apartments or trailers, and we don't have a lot of teachers that are homeowners. They are either renters of homes or apartments, but this would give them the opportunity to purchase their own home," Briggs said.

Interested buyers can start touring model houses this fall.