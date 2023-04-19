New rental community in southwest valley has nearby homeowners worried about potential disruptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A controversial new home development in the southwest part of town is raising concerns among nearby residents

What's different about Mojave Hills is that all of the homes are rentals.

People who rent there see it as a more affordable housing option but homeowners living in the area say they are worried about how their neighborhood could be affected.

The new development is being built on the corner of Cactus and El Capitan Way in Mountain's Edge.

Like many new home developments, you'll find two-story homes with two-car garages and a modern look.

However, when Jessica Bliven, who lives across the street, drove by and saw the sign for the first time, she said she was shocked.

"New homes for rent," Bliven said. "Just surprising to me."

She added a community of renters raises many concerns for her family.

"They are not invested in the community as much as homeowners are."

American Homes for Rent is the real estate company behind the development. The company has built 14 developments throughout Las Vegas.

When complete, their newest development is expected to have more than 200 single-family homes with rents ranging from $2,200 to $2,700 a month.

A tenant who chose to remain anonymous said he moved in about a month ago and just needs a temporary place to call home.

"I got to work. I pay my bills. I don't want to be here. It's more just a transitioning thing cause of the market for me," he said.

Back in 2020, a petition was started and signed by nearly 2,300 hundred people who opposed the construction of this development.

The petition says the company has poor ratings and has "alerts with the Better Business Bureau regarding their lack of property maintenance and horrible customer service."

The petition also said it's "not an acceptable use of these parcels."

"I can't help but be worried for myself and my daughter's safety," Belvin said.

Clark County spokesperson, Erik Pappa, said in part that "a couple of subdivisions were approved that met the design standards for single-family residential subdivisions. Who owns the property is not something that is considered from a land use and planning perspective."

Belvin said she chose her community for the peace and quiet, but she says that will no longer be the case.

"I don't know if I would continue staying here, especially in this proximity to this subdivision," she said.

Channel 13 reached out to American Homes For Rent about some of the concerns.

A spokesperson for the company says in part "AMH residents are subject to income verification and background screening, sign a 12-month minimum lease term, and on average, stay more than three years in one of our homes."