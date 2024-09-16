Rep. Steven Horsford releases updated campaign ad after LVPPA concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rep. Steven Horsford's campaign has made updates to an ad after concerns from the Las Vegas Police Protection Association.

A recent campaign video showed a Horsford volunteer wearing clothing that showed the LVPPA's badge.

Last Tuesday, the LVPPA sent a letter to Horsford's office asking for the badge to be removed from the ad. You can read the full letter below.

Channel 13 reached out to Horsford's campaign and received the following statement from a campaign spokesman.

“Our recent campaign video honored the poignant story of a volunteer who is a lifetime member and former executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. While the volunteer's clothing violated no trademark and qualified as fair use, we provided updated versions of the ad to the stations, as a gesture of respect in answer to the current leadership of the LVPPA.





“Congressman Horsford stands with our officers because every Nevadan deserves a safe community to call home. This commitment is reflected in the millions of dollars secured for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) through community project funding.” Spokesperson for Rep. Steven Horsford's campaign

It's been two weeks since Horsford was named one of five national co-chairs for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign. According to the campaign, co-chairs travel and engage with voters across the country on behalf of Harris and Walz.

Horsford is also the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Horsford is on the ballot this November and is running against former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee to represent Nevada's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lee was the only House candidate in Nevada to receive former President Donald Trump's endorsement ahead of the primary election. He is also backed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lee released the following statement after the LVPPA released the letter.

“It’s disgraceful that Steven Horsford would mislead the public by falsely implying the support of Nevada’s law enforcement. Our brave police officers deserve respect, not to have their image exploited for political gain. As Mayor of North Las Vegas, I worked closely with our law enforcement, reducing crime by 32%. I’ve always stood shoulder to shoulder with our police, and I will continue to do so in Congress, ensuring they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe. It’s time for leadership built on trust, not deception. Nevadans deserve better.” John Lee

When looking at his past political career, Lee served as a Democrat in the Nevada State Assembly and Senate. In 2013, he elected as the mayor of North Las Vegas. Lee then switched his party affiliation to Republican ahead of a failed bid to become governor in 2022.

According to The Cook Political Report, the 4th Congressional District seat has been held by a Democrat every election cycle, except in 2014.