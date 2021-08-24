Watch
Reno-Sparks, Tahoe schools closed due to wildfire smoke

Scott Sonner/AP
Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality. The county health district urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
Western Wildfires Nevada Schools
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 20:23:17-04

RENO (AP) — K-12 schools in the Reno-Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe were closed Monday due to wildfire smoke.

The Washoe County School District says the smoke from wildfires burning in neighboring California made the air quality hazardous, and little relief is expected the next few days.

Before-and after-school also activities are canceled.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of northeast Nevada's Elko County more than 300 miles east of the California fires.

The weather service says significant smoke will continue at least through Wednesday across the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Susanville, California, and parts of western Nevada.

