Reno sees it's biggest jackpot win on slots as player wins $14 million

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — A $14 million win.

Joel Villanueva, a communications manager for Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa said a guest won big Sunday night.

"One of [our] longtime guests won a $14 million IGT megabucks jackpot Sunday night," Villanueva wrote in a press release.

The guest chose to remains anonymous. However, the press release said the guest was playing for 40 minutes on $10 bets.

The official value of the jackpot was $14,005,833.17.

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Joel Villanueva, a communications manager for Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa said a guest won big Sunday night.

“We’re ecstatic for our longtime Atlantis patron and her incredible jackpot win,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “This is another amazing milestone to celebrate in our company’s history and it’s verifiable proof that our award-winning property in northern Nevada truly is every player’s paradise.”

Officials said her win is the first megabucks jackpot to hit in Nevada since April 2021.

MORE JACKPOTS:

