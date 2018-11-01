Reno police: Shot fired at couple who complained about driving

Associated Press
4:22 PM, Nov 1, 2018
RENO (AP) - Reno police are investigating an incident in which a driver reportedly fired a gunshot at a couple who'd complained about erratic his driving in a neighborhood where children were trick-or-treating.

Police say nobody was injured in the Wednesday evening incident after which responding officers found a shell casing on the street.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident was described as a 2004 to 2006 gray Dodge 1500 pickup. The driver was described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 20s.

