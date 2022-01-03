Reno police arrest teen in shooting of 10-year-old boy

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police in Reno say they've arrested a teenager in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy who was struck when the assailant was shooting at another teen.

The 10-year-old suffered life threatening injuries in Tuesday afternoon's shooting but his condition was stabilized at a hospital.

The boy was struck when the 16-year-old assailant was targeting his 17-year-old cousin. Police say the cousin had apparently insulted the shooter over social media and the shooter drove across town planning to shoot the cousin.

The teen was arrested early Friday and reportedly admitting to the shooting when questioned by detectives.

