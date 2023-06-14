Reno man gets prison time for receiving images and videos of child sexual abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Reno man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving thousands of images and videos showing children being sexually abused, according to the Justice Department.

Department officials said 26-year-old Ryan Eley pleaded guilty in March to receiving more than 3,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children.

Court documents show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded at least 12 CyberTips to law enforcement and that the images were traced back to Eley's IP address. On August 4, 2020, Justice Department officials said law enforcement searched Eley's residence and seized USB flash drives, an external hard drive, and a cell photo that showed explicit content with children under 12 years old.

Eley was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by supervised release for life and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

He was also ordered to pay $108,000 in restitution. At least $68,000 will go to 10 known victim, $5,000 in restitution will be under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015, and $35,000 in restitution under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.