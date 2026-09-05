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'Rendered safe': Flamingo Rd., Ft. Apache Rd. reopens after suspicious item investigation

Metro police investigating suspicious item near Flamingo and Fort Apache in west Las Vegas
KTNV
Metro police investigating suspicious item near Flamingo and Fort Apache in west Las Vegas
Metro investigating suspicious item near Flamingo and Fort Apache
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | 10:32 p.m.

Channel 13 has learned from Metro police that "the item has been rendered safe."

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UPDATE | 10:28 p.m.

Cameras in the area show traffic resuming normally.

A notification from the RTC also shared that the intersection of Flamingo Road after Fort Apache Road has reopened in all directions.

ORIGINAL STORY

Metro police are investigating a suspicious item near Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road in the west valley.

Metro police investigating suspicious item near Flamingo and Fort Apache in west Las Vegas

Specialized units are on scene. Police are urging everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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