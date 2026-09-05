'Rendered safe': Flamingo Rd., Ft. Apache Rd. reopens after suspicious item investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | 10:32 p.m.

Channel 13 has learned from Metro police that "the item has been rendered safe."

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UPDATE | 10:28 p.m.

Cameras in the area show traffic resuming normally.

A notification from the RTC also shared that the intersection of Flamingo Road after Fort Apache Road has reopened in all directions.

ORIGINAL STORY

Metro police are investigating a suspicious item near Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road in the west valley.

KTNV

Specialized units are on scene. Police are urging everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.