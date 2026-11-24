LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas community is mourning the loss of Shaundell Newsome, a longtime entrepreneur, mentor and community advocate whose influence reached far beyond the business world.

Newsome was the founder of Sumnu Marketing and spent years helping entrepreneurs and small-business owners find opportunities, build their businesses and pursue their goals.

But for many who knew him, his legacy wasn't simply what he built. It was who he helped build up along the way.

Newsome was known for sharing his experience, opening doors for others and encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to believe that success was possible. His commitment to mentorship and community service made him a respected voice in Las Vegas and an inspiration to many.

A life rooted in service

Newsome's dedication to service began well before his entrepreneurial career.

He served in the United States Air Force, an experience that reflected qualities he carried throughout his life: discipline, resilience, leadership and service to others.

Those values later became part of his approach to business and community involvement.

Through Sumnu Marketing and his other professional and civic efforts, Newsome worked to strengthen small businesses while advocating for greater opportunities for entrepreneurs and others trying to build a future in Southern Nevada.

A legacy bigger than business

Newsome's impact cannot be measured solely by the businesses he built, the awards he received or his professional accomplishments.

His legacy can also be found in the entrepreneurs he mentored, the relationships he nurtured, the people he encouraged and the opportunities he helped create for others.

Las Vegas has long been a city built on possibility, ambition and people willing to take a chance on a dream. Newsome embodied that spirit, while also believing that success meant more when it was used to help someone else succeed.

His presence will be deeply missed, but his influence remains in the people he mentored, the businesses he championed and the community he spent years helping strengthen.

Las Vegas is better because Shaundell Newsome was part of it.

His life, service and impact will not be forgotten.

The Vegas Chamber shared news of Newsome's passing on social media, with the following statement: