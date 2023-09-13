Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson reopening after renovations

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson is getting ready to open their doors on Friday after completing months-long renovations.

"We closed in May to begin the project of putting down new green surface that is going to last for the future," said Jon Openshaw, general manager with Reflection Bay. "It was the right time for us to remodel the course and we think players will appreciate both the new look and improved playability."

According to club officials, greens that included bentgrass were replaced with a more drought-tolerant paspalum grass.

"The upward growth of the grass makes for an ideal playing surface," Openshaw said. "It has consistent speeds and fewer ball marks."

He adds the new turf will allow the golf club to promote a more sustainable landscape and also conserve millions of gallons of water every year. Club officials add they are also planning on using new high-efficiency mowers and a minimized aeration schedule.

Several golf clubs across the valley have been scrutinized in the past for using a lot of water.

In May, Channel 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears found that several of the Top 10 commercial water users in 2022 were golf clubs. That included Angel Park Golf Club, who used 452,144,000 gallons of water, Southern Highlands Golf Club, who used 399,377,000 gallons, and Revere Golf Club in Henderson, who used 383,088,000.

Red Rock Country Club still ranked high on the list but cut 90,000,000 gallons year-to-year. They told Spears that was due to milder weather but also changing on grass on the green to Bermuda grass, which uses less water in hotter temperatures. In March, Anthem Country Club in Henderson also removed about 20 acres of decorative grass.

According to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, there are about 30 golf courses in the valley and about half of them have already reduced their yearly water usage from six acre feet to four acre feet, which saves about 1.3 million gallons of water every year.