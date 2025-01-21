Red Hat Soul Sisters in Las Vegas dance their way to community and joy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Norma Collins had a dream six years ago to bring together two things she loved most—friendship and dance.

That dream blossomed into the Red Hat Soul Sister Dancers, a group of nearly 30 women who’ve found sisterhood, strength, and joy in movement.

“The people here, they feel as though we are one,” Collins said.

The group meets regularly at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center in North Las Vegas, where women of all ages—many of them seniors—dance, laugh, and uplift each other.

“People came that had two left feet, two right feet, saying, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it,’” Collins said, reflecting on the group’s humble beginnings.

For founding member Marie Liz Jones, the Red Hat Soul Sister Dancers offer more than just exercise—they provide connection and purpose.

“I think that is miraculous, what MLK does,” Jones said, referring to the senior center. “Without Norma challenging us, where would we be physically? Where would we be emotionally?”

When asked where she might be without the group, Jones replied, “I would be home with the aches and the pains.”

Through twists, turns, and bursts of laughter, the women have built a community that thrives on mutual support and encouragement.

“We believe in each other, we have faith in each other, and my heart just cries when I see them dance,” Collins said.

The Red Hat Soul Sister Dancers have also brought their energy beyond the senior center, becoming a staple at community events like the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in downtown Las Vegas.

“These are the certificates that we received for doing our dance,” Collins said, holding up the group’s accolades.

For the women, it’s not about the awards—it’s about the impact.

“Live your life like tomorrow is your last day,” Norma Collins said. “Strive to be the best.”