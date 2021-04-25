Red Cross initiative hopes to prepare families for house fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You have just two minutes to escape a house fire, which is why the American Red Cross says you need to know what to do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Fire spread conditions are extremely good on a day like today,” says Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The warm and windy mix created an unfortunate recipe for fires this weekend in Las Vegas.

A home near Washington & I-15 went up in flames on Saturday.

“The wind was pushing the fire,” says Szymanski.

Luckily no one was hurt, but house fires can happen especially when those winds start to kick up.

RELATED: Las Vegas area wind advisories continue through Sunday

The American Red Cross in Southern Nevada is working to prevent lives lost through their Sound The Alarm initiative.

“It’s 20 minutes, it’s faster than it would be to run out and get a cup of Starbucks,” says Jennifer Sparks, American Red Cross.

Families who participate work with a Red Cross volunteer to create an individualized plan if a fire were to happen, how to evacuate and other life saving safety tips.

“We want to make sure there’s nothing there that can start a fire or fuel a fire,” says Sparks.

The service runs until May 8, and is free.

“We want to help make sure that everybody has those tools to keep themselves safe, we don’t want you to become a static,” says Sparks.