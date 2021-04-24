Watch
Las Vegas firefighters responded to large structure fire Saturday afternoon

Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:12:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received a call at about 1:28 p.m. Saturday of a structure fire at 713 W Adams Ave.

Authorities say it is a 2 alarm fire with the 1-story structure bring fully involved

No injuries reported at this time.

Crews say they have a special call for 3rd ladder truck to arrive.

Live camera of the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

