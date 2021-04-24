Las Vegas firefighters responded to large structure fire Saturday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received a call at about 1:28 p.m. Saturday of a structure fire at 713 W Adams Ave.

Authorities say it is a 2 alarm fire with the 1-story structure bring fully involved

No injuries reported at this time.

Crews say they have a special call for 3rd ladder truck to arrive.

Live camera of the scene:

F3H TOC: 1:28PM. 713 W Adams Ave. 2nd-Alarm. fully involved 1-sto 4-plex, defensive operations, crews setting up& attacking, no injuries reported, special call for 3rd ladder truck. #PIO enroute. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/fdeQbEbI98 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

