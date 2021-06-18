Record broken: Las Vegas reaches 114° Thursday, breaking another daily record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our record run continues as this historic heatwave marches on across southern Nevada. For the second day in a row, Las Vegas set a record for the daily high temperature as intense heat continues to grip the region.

On Thursday, McCarran International Airport reached 114° shortly before 3 p.m., breaking the daily high record of 113° set in 1940, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high of 116º also set a new daily high temperature record and was just 1º shy of the all-time heat record of 117º in Las Vegas.

Thursday's triple-digit heat is expected to hold until almost midnight. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of sunrise Friday.

And we'll continue to close out the workweek with near-record highs through Saturday and the Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Sunday night. READ THE ALERT

With the extension of the heat warning, it's important to keep heat safety in mind as you make holiday weekend plans. Staying hydrated, limiting time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing will reduce the risk for heat-related illnesses as the intense heat holds.

Gusty wind increases this weekend as this strong ridge of high pressure begins to break down. The resulting wind will increase fire danger as conditions remain dry and warm, but the trade-off is the cooling trend that takes highs back to the seasonal average in the low 100s by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY FORECAST

High clouds continue streaming in on Friday with an isolated (10%) storm chance favoring the mountains. Friday's forecast high is 113º in Las Vegas with the standing daily high-temperature record at 115º set back in 1940.

FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

High cloud cover clears Saturday as gusts increase to near 25 mph. We'll hang near 113º again on Saturday with a forecast high of 111º for Father's Day on Sunday.

The Excessive Heat Warning should expire at 8 p.m. as gusts increase to near 30 mph, a sign that this strong ridge of high pressure is finally starting to break down.

NEXT WEEK

In response, highs fall to 107º on Monday, and to the low 100s for the rest of next week under a clear, sunny sky with a light breeze.

