Excessive Heat Warning extended through Sunday for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Excessive Heat Warning for the Southern Nevada area has been extended through 8 p.m. June 20.

The warning is originally set to expire on Saturday night.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be 114 degrees. It will cool slightly to 113 on Friday and Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is also still in effect for the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains with highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

In addition to the extreme heat, there is a small chance of isolated storms on Thursday and Friday. At this time, ran chances are 20% or less across the region.

Temperatures will start to fall early next week. The expected high for Monday is 107 degrees and 105 for Tuesday.

