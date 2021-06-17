RECORD-BREAKING: Las Vegas officially hit 116 degrees today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is official, Las Vegas recorded a high temperature of 116 degrees on June 16, breaking the record of 114 for the date.
The National Weather Service says this is the 17th time Las Vegas has recorded a 116 degree high since records began in 1937.
The official observing site at McCarran reached 116F at 4:23 PM. This breaks the old record of 114F for the date, and is only one degree below the all time record high of 117F, which has occurred four times since records began in 1937. 116F has occurred 17 other times.— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 16, 2021