RECORD-BREAKING: Las Vegas officially hit 116 degrees today

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is official, Las Vegas recorded a high temperature of 116 degrees on June 16, breaking the record of 114 for the date.

The National Weather Service says this is the 17th time Las Vegas has recorded a 116 degree high since records began in 1937.

