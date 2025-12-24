Record-breaking holiday travel putting pressure on rental cars nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AAA predicts this holiday travel season will be another record breaker, and experts say that surge in travelers is putting pressure on rental car availability nationwide, including right here in Las Vegas.

Many drivers are opting to hit the road in rental cars this holiday season, but high demand, rising prices, and limited availability are making the process more challenging, especially for last-minute travelers.

Las Vegas locals John Benedict and Brandy Hall say they rent cars several times a year, but this Christmas, they’ve decided to stay home.

“I probably rent three to four times a year,” Benedict said.

When it comes to holiday travel, the couple says the stress can add up quickly, whether you’re flying or driving, and rental car prices are a major concern.

“I don’t think it’s affordable,” Hall said when asked about rental car costs.

Benedict added that prices can vary significantly depending on the company.

“It depends on the organization. Enterprise isn’t so bad, but some others like Hertz can be pretty pricey, especially during the holiday season,” he said.

Experts say that sticker shock isn’t unusual this time of year. According to Hertz holiday travel data, December 19 was the busiest rental car pickup day nationwide, with Las Vegas ranking among the top ten cities for demand.

“It’s supply and demand,” Benedict said.

Daily rental rates can fluctuate widely during peak holiday travel. Economy cars often start around $30 to $40 per day, while SUVs and luxury vehicles can climb past $100 per day.

“The last time I rented, I paid like $280 for the week,” Benedict said.

With Christmas just a day away, experts warns that rental car availability is tight, and travelers booking at the last minute may face higher prices or fewer options. Consumer experts say flexibility can still help, especially by checking multiple pickup locations.

Off-airport rental locations can save travelers about 18 percent on average by avoiding additional airport fees and taxes.

For Benedict and Hall, rising travel costs were enough to change their plans entirely.

“We’re definitely spending the holidays at home and having a nice meal,” Benedict said.

“Everything is just too expensive,” Hall added.

Experts also recommend using rewards or membership discounts, reviewing credit card rental insurance to avoid costly add-ons, and refueling the vehicle yourself before returning it to skip extra charges.