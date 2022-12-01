Record 5 million+ passengers travel through Las Vegas airport in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a new record for Las Vegas.

Harry Reid International Airport served 5.17 million passengers in the month of October — the most ever, airport officials announced on Thursday.

Clark County's director of aviation, Rosemary Vassiladis, called it "a milestone achievement" and "further evidence that Las Vegas remains amongst the most in-demand destinations in the world."

"But we know it is not just visitors coming through our airport," she added, "our locals are also choosing to travel at a high volume."

Of late, that's meant the Terminal 1 parking garage frequently reaches capacity. To accommodate the record number of people traveling through LAS, Vassiladis says airport staff will begin a months-long project to increase public parking options in and near the airport's parking garages.

"As we continue this sustained period of record-breaking growth, I want to extend my gratitude to every airport employee who has stepped up to handle this passenger volume," Vassiladis stated.

She invited those seeking career opportunities in Las Vegas to consider joining the airport's staff.

LAS Top 5 Months (by passenger volume)

October 2022 5.17 million July 2022 4.86 million September 2022 4.75 million June 2022 4.68 million August 2022 4.64 million

The record month for airline passengers accompanies another tourism record for the City of Las Vegas. In October, those visiting Sin City paid record amounts for hotels, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The average room rate increased by 20% — from $173.68 to $209.89 — from September to October. That average is more than 55% higher than October of 2019.

Visitor numbers jumped about 7% from 2021 to 2022, to rival pre-pandemic numbers. And gaming wins surpassed $1 billion for the 20th month in a row.