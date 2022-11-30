Report: Las Vegas hotel rates break records in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 3.6 million people visiting Las Vegas in October paid record amounts for hotels.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate jumped to $209.89 in October, which broke a record. That’s more than 20% up from September’s average daily room rate of $173.68. October’s average daily room rate is also more than 55% higher than October of 2019.

Visitor numbers jumped about 7% from 2021 to 2022 and rival pre-pandemic numbers. Many of those visitors were in town for conventions, When We Were Young Music Festival, two Raiders home games and the NASCAR South Point 400 race, according to the LVCVA.

To view more statistics, you can see the latest LVCVA report here.