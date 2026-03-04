Reading Week brings 1,600 new books to kids at Matt Kelly Elementary, one home library at a time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Reading Week in Nevada. It's all about the magic of getting lost in a good book.

At Matt Kelly Elementary, your donations are helping make that magic.

Each student here is picking out five brand new books to take home thanks to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

We're talking 320 students and 1,600 books total being given out for free over the course of this week, helping kids build their home libraries.

"The book that I'm most excited about that I'm going to pick out tomorrow is Grumpy Monkey Play All Day because I have all the series and I haven't read this one yet, and I'm very looking forward to reading this to my sister," said 5th grader Kamden.

These books complete collections and can impact more than one child in each family, being passed down from sibling to sibling.

For some kids, like 5th grader Ariela, getting these books thanks to our campaign has become a yearly tradition.

"I was very excited because we always get five free books and I always read them to my little siblings," she said.

For newcomers to the school, like Aria, it's a pleasant surprise.

"It was like new for me, but usually I have to pay for the books," Aria said. "The books are free, and we don't just get one book, we get five."

It's a common theme for these books to help create special family moments and impact even more children.

We are committed to the fight to improve literacy in our community, so stay tuned for our next round of fundraising happening later this year.