Razorback suckers: How lowering Lake Mohave's water levels helps this endangered fish species

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mohave Lake is making way for Xyrauchen texanus — a.k.a., the razorback sucker.

Razorback sucker Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery, USFWS, Public Domain, https://www.fws.gov/media/razorback-sucker-willow-beach-national-fish-hatchery-0

Larvae for this endangered fish can be found in "lakeside rearing ponds," which pose difficulties to conservation staff that protect and harvest the young fish, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

That's why the Bureau shared that harvesting efforts will "coincide with the planned lowering of water levels in Lake Mohave," which initially aims to "prepare for the potential inflow from winter storms below Hoover Dam."

Razorback sucker stocked in Lower Colorado River, USFWS, Public Domain, https://www.fws.gov/media/razorback-sucker-stocked-lower-colorado-river

The lake will experience a drop of about 5.5 feet above mean sea level for a week, before rising again in October, the Bureau said.

Because the lake will be shallower than normal, the Bureau advises boaters to exercise caution when out and about — especially downstream of the Hoover Dam.

As for the razorback sucker conservation efforts, staff are expected to harvest "tens of thousands of newly hatched [larvae] from the lake," and transport them to federal hatcheries in the Southwest, according to the Bureau.

They shared that the fish will grow until they can fend for themselves, where they are tagged with microchips and returned home to Lake Mohave.

Palisade High School fish hatchery tank, Courtesy Pat Steele, Copyrighted, All Rights Reserved - Used by Permission, https://www.fws.gov/media/palisade-high-school-fish-hatchery-tank

You can learn more about the razorback sucker on the Nevada Department of Fish and Wildlife's website by clicking here.