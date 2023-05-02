Rancho High School students taking home $50k scholarships after major STEM contest wins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A team of students from Rancho High School Academy of Aviation are each getting a $50,000 scholarship from for winning the 2023 Real World Design competition.

The "RamJets" team from Rancho featured seven winning members who will get a scholarship for winning the competition's international and national categories.

The scholarship comes from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Also, CCSD said every teacher that participates in RWDC gets $1 million in "professional engineering software along with training, curriculum materials and access to mentors."

"Each team consisting of three to seven high school students uses these resources to solve an engineering challenge currently faced by the industry," officials said. "The event was virtual this year."

The RamJets beat schools from China and the Philippines in the international category according to the school district. This was the team's second time winning the national competition, the first coming in 2013.

The RWDC is an annual high school competition run by a public-private partnership with the goal of sustainably increasing the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics workforce.