Rally at CCSD office highlights ongoing salary battle between district, teachers' union

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of parents are making their concerns heard in front of the Clark County School District office building on Tuesday.

Among them is Stephanie Valdez, she has three children in the district.

I asked, "with everything going on right now with these negotiations, what is coming to mind for you as a mother?"

"It is really frustrating to see how much the district doesn't care about our educators across the valley...it is really hard to have confidence in the district," Valdez told me.

Last Tuesday, September 12, four schools canceled classes due to unexpected absences of staff and teachers.

ABEL: "What comes to mind again as a mother when you are seeing all of this unfold? "

STEPHANIE: "So one of those schools is a school that my kids attend, and honestly—[I] fully support the teachers because they have had enough," said Valdez.

In recent weeks, Channel 13 has reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo's office about his part in the negotiations, but we never heard back from them.

On Tuesday, we were able to catch up with the governor who was in Las Vegas honoring the Teacher of the Year Linda Penrod from Southwest Career and Technical Academy.

Eventually, the governor no longer took questions from the media on the negotiations, saying he wanted to focus on the teacher of the year.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was also there. During the special assembly, Dr. Jara congratulated the award recipient but did not address the media afterward.

During the news conference, I saw Dr. Jara leaving the gymnasium. I stopped him and asked about the negotiations.

He too said he wanted this day to focus on the teacher of the year and that he would not be talking about negotiations.

Meanwhile, teachers, staff, and parents say the just want answers.

"It's very discouraging for teachers to continue to show up to give 100% to their students when they know this is not over yet," Valdez said.

Valdez says happy and well compensated teachers results in happy and well educated students.