Rainy weather in Las Vegas valley causing dozens of crashes, hundreds of flight delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainy weather across the Las Vegas valley is causing headaches and issues on the roads and in the skies.

On the roads, Nevada State Police said that as of 11:30 a.m., they had responded to 14 property damage crashes, nine personal injury crashes, and two hit and run crashes.

They are reminding drivers to:



Always buckle up.

Turn your headlights on to be seen.

Reduce your speed and maintain distance for conditions.

Always use your vehicle's wipers.

Watch your braking, brake early and do not slam on your brakes on wet road.

Always be aware of flooding and avoid crossing running water or flooded areas.

Turning to the skies, FlightAware, a website that tracks flights across the country, states that as of 11 a.m., 552 flights have been delayed at Harry Reid International Airport and 45 flights have been canceled.

You can track the latest information about flights on the airports online arrivals and departures boards.