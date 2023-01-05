Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as the first Black NFL president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native and Raiders President, Sandra Douglass Morgan, made history as the first Black woman to serve as an NFL President. In an interview with The Washington Post, Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.

"It's important that everyone, especially women, take the position to be able to advocate for themselves and know their worth and the value they bring to organizations," Morgan stated.

The Raiders President also addressed the recent incident involving Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed on the field during a game.

"The NFL and the Bills and the Bengals handled it as well as could be expected, considering the fact that it is something that hasn't happened before," Morgan said. "I think it's a testament to the commitment to the player's health and safety that obviously the games were canceled not only for Damar but also for the players that witnessed this happen."

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU.

In addition to discussing sports in Las Vegas, Morgan highlighted the economic impact of having the Raiders, VGK, and the Aces in the city, particularly on the tourism industry.

"Obviously, the gaming industry is incredibly important and has been to the state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas," Morgan said. "And so when the Raiders announced that they were contemplating even coming, I knew honestly being a wife of an NFL athlete as well what types of economic development and opportunities of having a professional sports team, especially like the Raiders, could do for Southern Nevada."

Now that VGK, the Raiders, and the Aces are in Las Vegas there has been more economic development in the valley especially when it comes to the tourism industry.