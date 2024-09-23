Quick care, big impact: New UNLV clinic delivers fast answers and hope for Southern Nevada healthcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — A brand-new clinic in northwest Las Vegas is dedicated to the speed of care.

For one local man who faced down a serious health scare, the quick answers and treatment he received renewed his faith in the art of medicine in the valley.

"It literally swole up overnight, like the size of a tangerine or something," said Las Vegas Resident, Ernie Rideout.

Rideout was worried about a cyst he found on his back and like many, his first fear was cancer.

"I immediately made an appointment," Rideout said.

Instead of waiting weeks for answers, at UNLV Health's new northwest clinic, Rideout said the process was quick and efficient.

"I was impressed with the way he did it, step by step, talking to me and stuff. Really good doctor," he said.

The 22,000 square-foot facility located on North Tenaya offers everything from family and general practitioners to plastic surgery, all under one roof. For Rideout, that meant fast answers.

WATCH: Virtual tour of the clinic here

UNLV new clinic tour

"He said, 'I got good news. It's benign, it's nothing," he said.

For cancer screenings or surgeries, Rideout knows time is crucial. This clinic is committed to getting patients seen and treated quickly.

Dr. Charles St. Hill said it's not just about speed. The clinic offers a range of care so patients don't have to wait or travel far.

"This clinic actually in the back is connected and we're all integrated in the same systems, so we can provide a service where the patient is in one place and the different doctors that need to see them can come to that room, so they can benefit from all the services without having to navigate through those different waiting rooms," Dr. St. Hill said.

Rideout said this gives him real hope for the future of healthcare in southern Nevada.

"In the past a lot of people had to go to California, Arizona, or some place like that. Now we have adequate doctors coming out of Touro University and out of the UNLV health program. You have options — you can go anywhere in town now," Rideout said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can visit this link for more information on the clinic.

