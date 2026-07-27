Quail Springs Fire grows to 4,450 acres in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KTNV) — The Quail Springs Fire in Lincoln County has grown to 4,450 acres after it was first reported Saturday, according to the Southern Nevada District of the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, near Bald Mountain and Area 51, is 0% contained but is not currently threatening any public structures or causing evacuations, officials said.

The blaze is burning on Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) land, which is closed to the public. BLM said Highway 375 may be impacted by smoke depending on the fire's behavior.

The combination of hot and dry weather with a breeze is expected to cause the fire to grow throughout the afternoon, with less activity overnight.

"Firefighters are utilizing an indirect suppression strategy and indirect fire suppression tactics," BLM said in a Monday press release. "Direct suppression strategies have been prepared, and crews are looking for opportunities to safely engage. Currently terrain is not favorable for direct suppression strategies."

Officials said the cause of the fire is "natural" and from lightning. It is currently being fueled by timber and grass.

The United States Air Force and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service are the responding agencies, according to BLM.