'Pupsgiving': Henderson Animal Shelter dogs receive special Thanksgiving meals from local foundation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A local animal shelter received a heartwarming gift this holiday season when more than 100 specially prepared "Pups-giving" meals were donated to help adoptable dogs celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Henderson Animal Shelter was the recipient of the generous donation from the Barx Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting animals in need.

While the meals may look like regular dog food, foundation leaders say these Thanksgiving dinners are carefully crafted with the animals' health and safety in mind.

"The meal prep actually takes several hours and multiple days. There is chicken in it, green beans, mashed potatoes, and even a dog-safe pumpkin pie in it for them. So there's no added sugar, salt, butter, nothing like that. It's completely animal safe," a foundation representative said.

The special meals provide a welcome treat for the shelter's residents, particularly the dogs who have been waiting longer for their forever homes. Foundation organizers say it's always rewarding to watch the longer-term shelter residents enjoy these specially prepared holiday dinners.

The Barx Park Foundation's donation ensures that adoptable dogs at Henderson Animal Shelter can experience something special during the Thanksgiving season while they wait to find their permanent families.



