Protestors in Las Vegas gather against Trump and Elon Musk as a part of nationwide rallies across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Protestors in Las Vegas gathered at the Arts District as a part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors are criticizing the Trump administration's handling off government downsizing, the economy and other issues. Organizers are asking President Trump and Elon Musk to take their "hands off" of critical programs that Americans use.

It is expected that 250,000 Americans will take to the streets across the nation to declare "Hands Off." to the president and Elon Musk.

