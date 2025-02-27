Proposed Nevada bill aiming to recognize Diwali, Eid al-Fitr, Vaisakhi and Vesak gets first hearing

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — A bill proposed in the state legislature would require the governor to annually proclaim certain days to be “Diwali Day,” “Eid al-Fitr Day,” “Vaisakhi Day” and “Vesak Day” in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 82 got its first hearing on Thursday, Feb. 27, and members of the community showed up to voice support for the measure, which would recognize religious holidays near and dear to their cultures. You can watch a recording of that hearing here.

"This bill came from the community. It came from various town halls, various meetings we had. This was a priority," said Assemblyman Reuben D'Silva, one of the bill's cosponsors. "When we asked, 'What does the community want to see from us,' as representatives of the community who are now finally serving in these bodies, this was a major priority. Just recognize our religious holidays, which means a lot to members of the Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh communities."

Assemblyman D'Silva emphasized that this effort would not mean people get the day off from work. He said this bill is about acknowledging that these diverse communities and their holidays exist and ensuring they are recognized by the governor and the state calendar.

These four holidays are often, but not exclusively, celebrated by members of the AANHPI community, which has, in recent years, been regarded as the fastest-growing ethnic group in Nevada.

Diwali

Diwali is also known as the Indian Festival of Lights. The annual festival marks the triumph of good over evil and signals the start of a new year in Indian culture and the Hindu religion. It is often celebrated with communal gatherings featuring food and dance.

If AB82 becomes law, the governor shall annually proclaim the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Hindu calendar to be “Diwali Day” in the State of Nevada.

Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting. Families often celebrate by coming together and breaking their fast with a feast, gifting each other presents, and dressing up.

If AB82 becomes law, the governor shall annually proclaim the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar to be “Eid al-Fitr Day” in the State of Nevada.

Vaisakhi

Vaisakhi is one of the most important events on the Sikh calendar. It's a spring festival that falls on the 13th or 14th of April each year. It celebrates the birth of Sikhism as a collective faith. Sikhs traditionally mark Vaisakhi by starting the day with worship, then a procession through the streets with lots of singing and vibrant clothes. They often end the day with a special meal with family and friends.

If AB82 becomes law, the governor shall annually proclaim the first day of the month of Vaisakh of the Sikh calendar to be “Vaisakhi Day” in the State of Nevada.

Vesak

Vesakis a Buddhist holiday that marks the birth and death of Buddha, as well as the day he achieved enlightenment. It's typically celebrated in May. Buddhism is one of the oldest religions in the world, and this is the most important holiday to those who belong to the faith.

If AB82 becomes law, the governor shall annually proclaim the day of the first full moon in May to be “Vesak Day," also known as “Buddha Day,” in the State of Nevada.