Property manager released ahead of trial in Las Vegas illegal biolab case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ori Solomon, the property manager who faces charges in connection with an illegal biolab at a Las Vegas short-term rental, will be released from custody while he awaits trial.

Solomon appeared in court on Friday afternoon and was released from custody on his own recognizance, with certain conditions.

He has to surrender any passport, is not allowed to leave the country and must notify the court if he plans to leave Clark County, and must not possess a firearm or any other weapon.

Solomon faces a criminal charge in Clark County for the improper disposal of hazardous waste and federal charges for the illegal possession of multiple firearms.

Because he is an Israeli citizen and in the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa, Solomon is not allowed to possess firearms, federal prosecutors stated in an affidavit obtained by Channel 13.

Solomon was arrested on Saturday after local and federal investigators discovered what has been called an illegal biological lab inside a home he managed near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.