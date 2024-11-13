Progress Report: Checking on Koval Lane Apartments' water pressure issues after our first story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After experiencing water pressure issues for a while, residents at the Koval Lane Apartments could soon be seeing some relief.

"You don't know what to believe until it happens," said Shenquinic Jackson, a resident at the Koval Lane Apartments.

On Oct. 26, Channel 13 first told you about the on-and-off water pressure headaches a resident named Rodney had experienced throughout the last four years that he's lived there.

"The water pressure is little to no water pressure. We have to fill a bucket up about an hour before you take a shower, and then the water would sometimes cut completely off," Rodney said."I’ll get stuck in the shower and have to come out here to the refrigerator, get a bottle of water and rinse myself off.”

He said the pressure issues extended to the bathroom and kitchen sink and even the toilet.

"I’ve been in here washing dishes and the water cut completely off, and my dishes will just have to sit here," Rodney said.

While he's brought up the issue to the management team, he said his concerns were not being addressed.

"I just feel lied to and betrayed. I've been here for a long time, and they don’t care about long-term residents here," Rodney said.

On Oct. 28, Channel 13 reached out to the company that oversees the complex about the issues.

The president of Advanced Management Group, Bret Holmes, shared the following statement:

"This is a disappointing situation and not how things should be handled in my company. Unfortunately this is a major repair that needs to be done and will be expedited now that it has been given the proper attention. We have reached out to the tenant in hopes of coming to a better resolution for him. I am sorry that is has gotten to this point but we are determined to learn from it and make sure that it does not happen again. There are no excuses for a bad resident experience but we will get this problem resolved in a timely manner.



The work should be started by next week and take approximately 2 weeks to complete. Water would only be off for one day and the residents will have plenty of notice. We are also working on interim solutions for the affected tenants until all work is completed." Bret Holmes, Advanced Management Group

Channel 13 wanted to see the progress that has been made since getting the initial statement, so we visited the complex.

Residents we spoke with said they received a letter from the management company alerting them of the repairs to the "main water lines " and that crews would be digging up the parking lot.

We also saw orange cones and yellow caution tape placed throughout the property.

Shenquinic said she's also seen workers opening up the ground.

"When I was walking out, I did see him fixing, drilling. It looked like he was messing with the water thing over there," Shenquinic said.

Shenquinic has been living in the complex for roughly four years and has also been dealing with on-and-off water pressure issues.

During her time there, she says the leasing office has promised time and time again they would fix the water pressure, but she said they have not followed through with their word.

She said that is one of the reasons she's skeptical that her concerns will get fixed this time around.

"I won't believe it until I see the water pressure is fixed," Shenquinic said.

Channel 13 reached out to Advanced Management Group for comment, but we are still waiting for a response.

If you are facing similar issues, you can submit an essential service complaint against your apartment.

Steps to file an essential service complaint:



Send a dated letter to your landlord notifying him or her of the unit problems and request the issues be fixed according to NRS 118A. Download a sample letter template for essential service complaints here. Keep a copy for yourself and send it by certified mail with a return receipt from the US Postal Service if you want proof that the landlord received it.

The essential service should be fixed or satisfactory progress toward fixing it should be made within 48 hours of the landlord receiving the letter (not including Saturday, Sunday or a legal holiday). If the issue is not resolved after 48 hours, the tenant can start civil legal proceedings.

You can also call the Southern Nevada Health District's hotline at (702) 895-1971.