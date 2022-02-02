Pro Bowl Week 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The impact of the 2022 Pro Bowl will extend far beyond Allegiant Stadium.

On Wednesday, the NFL and community partners are kicking off a week filled with events.

The NFL will kick off Pro Bowl Week festivities with the NFL Green Wetlands Restoration Project. Together with Clark County, the NFL will work to revitalize portions of the Clark County Wetlands Park by planting 1,200 trees and native plants with students and community volunteers to improve air quality, reduce the urban heat island effect, create wildlife and pollinator habitat, and reduce fuels for wildfire.

“The whole concept of having an environmental program around our big events like the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, the draft, and the kick off is to try and lighten the environmental footprint by bringing all these people together for activities and events. We also try to find legacy projects,” jeff groh / director, nfl environmental program

Later in the week, the NFL will host its Pro Bowl Community Day where NFL Legends will partake in hands-on volunteering activities alongside local youth. Activities will include refurbishing Wells Park by painting graffitied picnic tables, planting trees, and contributing to a community mural on one of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada's exterior walls.

Other activities will include packing "care" bags for community members impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault as well as writing positive messages as part of a prompt wall that promotes acceptance and inclusion. The wall will be displayed in a local organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community.