Principal: 'Unsubstantiated' threat led to lockdown at Durango High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lockdown of Durango High School was lifted after police investigated a rumored threat against the school on Monday morning, according to the school's principal.

Principal Mi-Jung Park explained the situation in an email to parents in which she addressed police activity at the school near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road.

According to Park, a lockdown of the campus was ordered "out of an abundance of caution due to a rumored threat against the school."

Park did not go into detail about the nature of the threat or how school officials came to be aware of it.

"At this time, the matter appears to be unsubstantiated and the school has been moved to secure status," Park stated, adding that the matter is still under investigation by Clark County School District Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Classes are expected to continue as normal, though Park noted local residents may still see extra patrol vehicles in the area on Monday, "out of an abundance of caution."

"This serves as a reminder to please encourage your child to report any perceived threat to an adult on campus immediately so that the matter can be looked into," Park wrote.

Students and parents are asked to make reports through CCSD's SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-823-216-SAFE (7233), online at safevoicenv.org or by downloading the free SafeVoice app.

Reports can also be made directly to the CCSD Police Department dispatch by calling 702-799-5411.