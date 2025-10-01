Pride Month events to add to your calendar this October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October ushers in the second month of Pride celebrations in Las Vegas, bringing no shortage of events for you to add to your calendar.
Find the right one for you in this roundup!
Pride OUTside
What: An all-ages hike in the great outdoors
Where: Historic Railroad Hiking Trailhead
When: October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pride Skate
What: A celebration of Pride at the roller rink. $15 admission includes skating for one, two slices of pizza, and a juice box.
Where: 3901 North Rancho Drive
When: October 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Drag Queen Blood Drive
What: Come to donate blood, stay for the drag entertainment at The Portal (Area 15).
Where: 3215 South Rancho Drive
When: October 8, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PRIDE Community Mixer
What: All ages are welcome to this free event, where they can enjoy entertainment, meet community leaders and organizations, and connect with others at Area 15.
Where: 3215 South Rancho Drive
When: October 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade
What: A celebratory parade at Downtown Las Vegas with beverage stations, food trucks, and exhibitors.
Where: 4th Street and Bridger Avenue.
When: Pre-parade events are set for 6 p.m., with the parade start slated for 7 p.m.
Together in Transition: Resource, Community, and Celebration
What: An uplifting and informative community event for the trans and gender-diverse community at The Center, featuring vendors, food and beverage, and a panel event.
Where: 401 South Maryland Parkway
When: October 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
LGBTQIA+ Hangout
What: Adults and teens are welcome to play board games, color, browse LGBTQ+ literature, and connect with others at the Rainbow Library.
Where: 315 North Buffalo Drive
When: October 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
LGBTQIA+ History: Keith Haring Art Project
What: Ages 5-12 can learn about the work of Keith Haring, then engage with attendees in a Haring project at the Rainbow Library.
Where: 3150 North Buffalo Drive
When: October 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Outspoken Voices: Virtual LGBTQ+ Storytelling Circle
What: Enjoy 5-minute stories from community members across the country on Zoom
Where: Zoom
When: October 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Pride Pop Up!
What: Shop vintage queer art, clothing, accessories, and handmade body care while enjoying food from local vendors at Honey Vintage and Bath.
Where: 231 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite #140
When: October 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival
What: LGBTQ+ members and allies are invited for an evening of entertainment, food, art, and exhibitors at Desert Breeze Events Center. This event will be family-friendly until 7 p.m., when the experience will turn into PRIDE After-Dark, which uses adult language on stages.
Where: 8455 Kids Zone Parkway
When: October 18 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LGBTQIA+ Spooky Game Night
What: All ages can enjoy a game night at Rainbow Library with sweet treats (with costumes encouraged).
Where: 3150 North Buffalo Drive
When: Sunday, October 26
Reoccurring events
Rainbowlers Las Vegas
What: A social bowling event for LGBTQ+ members and allies
Where: 4500 West Tropicana Avenue
When: October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.