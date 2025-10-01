Pride Month events to add to your calendar this October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October ushers in the second month of Pride celebrations in Las Vegas, bringing no shortage of events for you to add to your calendar.

Find the right one for you in this roundup!

Pride OUTside

What: An all-ages hike in the great outdoors

Where: Historic Railroad Hiking Trailhead

When: October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pride Skate

What: A celebration of Pride at the roller rink. $15 admission includes skating for one, two slices of pizza, and a juice box.

Where: 3901 North Rancho Drive

When: October 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Drag Queen Blood Drive

What: Come to donate blood, stay for the drag entertainment at The Portal (Area 15).

Where: 3215 South Rancho Drive

When: October 8, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIDE Community Mixer

What: All ages are welcome to this free event, where they can enjoy entertainment, meet community leaders and organizations, and connect with others at Area 15.

Where: 3215 South Rancho Drive

When: October 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade

What: A celebratory parade at Downtown Las Vegas with beverage stations, food trucks, and exhibitors.

Where: 4th Street and Bridger Avenue.

When: Pre-parade events are set for 6 p.m., with the parade start slated for 7 p.m.

Together in Transition: Resource, Community, and Celebration

What: An uplifting and informative community event for the trans and gender-diverse community at The Center, featuring vendors, food and beverage, and a panel event.

Where: 401 South Maryland Parkway

When: October 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

LGBTQIA+ Hangout

What: Adults and teens are welcome to play board games, color, browse LGBTQ+ literature, and connect with others at the Rainbow Library.

Where: 315 North Buffalo Drive

When: October 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

LGBTQIA+ History: Keith Haring Art Project

What: Ages 5-12 can learn about the work of Keith Haring, then engage with attendees in a Haring project at the Rainbow Library.

Where: 3150 North Buffalo Drive

When: October 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Outspoken Voices: Virtual LGBTQ+ Storytelling Circle

What: Enjoy 5-minute stories from community members across the country on Zoom

Where: Zoom

When: October 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pride Pop Up!

What: Shop vintage queer art, clothing, accessories, and handmade body care while enjoying food from local vendors at Honey Vintage and Bath.

Where: 231 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite #140

When: October 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival

What: LGBTQ+ members and allies are invited for an evening of entertainment, food, art, and exhibitors at Desert Breeze Events Center. This event will be family-friendly until 7 p.m., when the experience will turn into PRIDE After-Dark, which uses adult language on stages.

Where: 8455 Kids Zone Parkway

When: October 18 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LGBTQIA+ Spooky Game Night

What: All ages can enjoy a game night at Rainbow Library with sweet treats (with costumes encouraged).

Where: 3150 North Buffalo Drive

When: Sunday, October 26

Reoccurring events

Rainbowlers Las Vegas

What: A social bowling event for LGBTQ+ members and allies

Where: 4500 West Tropicana Avenue

When: October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.