Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling

If you've been shopping for eggs lately, you know they're expensive and in short supply!

13 Action News Visited a local restaurant, grocery store and farm to see how the shortage is impacting both.

The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty and if you can find them, their price may crack your wallet.

“Yes, at Smiths and Albertson's very expensive," said Tammie Ficklin.

She says she had to scoot over from one grocery store to another and then another just to find something reasonable for egg prices.

“I do go to Sam's Club and it's reasonable for me. I think it's like an 18 pack for $7 or $8," said Ficklin.

And she says that's still high compared to a year ago, but it's better than finding no eggs at all.

At the Cluck It Farm in Las Vegas, the demand has been higher than the supply -- even with a farm that houses over 200 chickens. Plus, they naturally lay less eggs in the winter.

“We're getting 60 to 70 eggs. That was sold out within 24 hours. We're already moving into orders for next week, and the week after,” said Samantha White, owner of the farm.

White says she supplies eggs to two places in town, a butcher and a coffee shop. They've been selling out within two days.

The shortage of eggs has impacted everyone all over our valley and the country, from grocery stores, to farms to restaurants.

Savvas Andrews, owner of The bagel Cafe and bakery says his restaurant started having egg struggles two years ago and blames Nevada's cage-free requirements.

Andrews says prices have doubled ever since, hiking up 50 to 60 percent because of the cage-free policy.

This leaves him always on the hunt for the cheapest suppliers.

“Now, if you add the bird flu, inflation, transportation costs, labor costs, it's impossible to find eggs at a very good price right now,” said Andrews.

He says if egg prices continue to rise, he'll have no choice but to raise restaurant prices as well.