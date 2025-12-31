Prices could rise in 2026: What experts say you should buy before tariffs take effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With 2025 winding down, experts say now could be a smart time for shoppers to think ahead.

While new tariffs are expected to raise prices next year, analysts say it may take time for those increases to fully hit store shelves, leaving a short window to buy current inventory at today’s prices.

Consumer spending is already under pressure, and many shoppers tell Channel 13 they’re watching prices closely as the new year approaches.

“I need an upgraded computer, but as far as phones go, I’m always cool with the previous generation,” said Daniel Warren, who says electronics are one category he’s planning for now rather than later.

He adds that trading in older devices can help keep costs down.

For other families, the concern goes beyond big-ticket purchases.

“Just in general, I feel like everything is expensive right now,” said Jeannette Rogers.

Rogers says everyday essentials are where price increases hit hardest.

“Diapers are definitely a concern, I have seven-month-old twins,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers may want to consider stocking up on heavily imported items before 2026 tariffs begin pushing prices higher. That includes clothing, toys, electronics, and home goods.

Experts also point to home improvement items as a major area of concern. Kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities could see tariffs double next year, significantly increasing costs for homeowners. Furniture, electronics, and even vitamins and supplements may also become more expensive, since many rely on imported materials.

Still, there may be a small cushion for consumers early next year.

“The good news is there’s still a little time,” experts say, noting that existing inventory could remain at current prices before higher tariffs are fully reflected at checkout.

Rogers says she’s already thinking ahead.

“We actually need to redo our kitchen cabinets,” she said. “I haven’t started pricing them yet, I can’t wait.”

Another category to watch closely: power tools. Many are made using imported steel and aluminum, materials directly impacted by tariffs, which could drive prices higher for do-it-yourselfers.

Experts recommend focusing on purchases you already planned to make and avoiding unnecessary debt, while using the remaining time to potentially lock in savings before costs rise in 2026.

