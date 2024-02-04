Price of tiered boat fees at Lake Powell going up on March 4

PAGE (KTNV) — For boaters heading to Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, prepare to pay more for boat passes. Starting on March 4, new tiered boat pass fees will go into effect.

Right now, the price of a boat pass is based on a flat rate structure. It's $50 per vessel for an annual pass and $30 for a one-to-seven day vessel pass. The new fees going into effect will be based on vessel length and new funds will be used to address deferred maintenance needs. After hosting public meetings and based on public comments received online, officials said a separate tier was added for vessel fees for personal watercraft.



Personal water craft (16 feet and below) - $20 weekly fee, $40 annual fee

26 feet and below - $30 weekly fee, $60 annual fee

27 to 40 feet - $50 weekly fee, $100 annual fee

41 to 60 feet - $100 weekly fee, $200 annual fee

61 to 80 feet - $200 weekly fee, $400 annual fee

81 to 100 feet - $400 weekly fee, $800 annual fee

Over 100 feet - $800 weekly fee, $1,600 annual fee

Once the park starts selling new passes on March 4, all boats in the park will need to have a new vessel sticker based on their boat length, which should be displayed on the port side of the vessel after the registration numbers.

Passes will be sold at the park entrance stations and at Park Headquarters. Proof of boat length will need to be shown when purchasing an annual boat pass and park staff will check the vessel's registration.

Anyone who has an incorrect sticker or no sticker will be in violation of park regulations and may be cited.

You can learn more here.