Glen Canyon officials debate raising boat pass fees at Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL (KTNV) — The cost to visit Lake Powell could soon be going up, if you're a boater.

According to the National Park Service, officials are looking for feedback from the public about raising the price of recreational boat passes at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Right now, an annual boat pass at Lake Powell is $50. Boaters who keep their vessel docked in a slip or buoy in Lake Powell pay $30 per vessel per week.

However, officials said the sizes of boats on the lake has been increasing. For example, rangers stated many house boats are now over 100 feet in length. When they originally started charging fees, houseboat sizes were limited to 75 feet.

Due to vessels increasing in size, rangers state that it also increases the cost to provide sustainable lake access due to changing lake levels. For example, larger houseboats require additional launching capabilities, use more utilities, and have greater impacts on natural resources.

Instead of a $50 flat rate, the new proposal would charge vessels by their length.

Glen Canyon officials added the increase in revenue will help with infrastructure repair and improvements like repairing impacts caused by houseboat pin anchoring, improvements to fresh water and wastewater systems, park-wide interpretive programs, supporting the Emergency Services and Response programs, adding additional launch ramps, extending launch ramps, and replacing and repairing courtesy docks.

The park service is looking for feedback on the issue. There will be an open house in Page, Arizona at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Park Headquarters on Sept. 20. That's at 691 Scene View Drive. The meeting is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Public comments are also being accepted through Oct. 6. You can learn more on how to submit your comments here.