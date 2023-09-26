PRICE HIKE? National Park Service suggests increased fees for Death Valley campgrounds, backcountry permits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is seeking public comments on proposed fee changes for backcountry permits and campgrounds in Death Valley National Park.

The NPS is proposing an increase in nightly campsite fees by $4 to $8. Additionally, backcountry permits — which became mandatory for overnight use starting last year — would become reservable in advance with a fee on Recreation.gov. The NPS is seeking comments on these proposals by October 25, 2023.

Currently, these permits are free but are only available on the same day and in person during business hours — something that would change with NPS's proposal.

Backcountry permits are required for roadside camping along Cottonwood Canyon, Marble Canyon, Echo Canyon, Hole in the Wall, and Greenwater Valley Roads and for backpacking in the Cottonwood Canyon and Marble Canyon areas.

The proposed transition from issuing permits in visitor centers to online will benefit other park visitors who will no longer have to wait in line while a park ranger issues a backcountry permit, which typically takes 15 minutes.

As far as the suggested rate changes, NPS says the money would stay in the park and help provide visitor services and maintain public facilities, such as campgrounds. In recent years, recreation fees have paid for educational programs, flood repairs at Scotty’s Castle, and remodeling of Dantes View.

A portion of fees charged through Recreation.gov will go to the contractor that operates the reservation service.

Death Valley National Park is proposing the following fee rate changes:



Site Type

Site Location

Current Rate

Proposed Rate

Standard

Texas Spring Campground

$16/night

$20/night

Standard

Mesquite Spring Campground

$14/night

$20/night

Standard

Sunset Campground

$14/night

$18/night

Standard

Stovepipe Wells Campground

$14/night

$18/night

Standard

Furnace Creek Campground

$22/night

$30/night

RV Site, full hookups

Furnace Creek Campground

$36/night

$44/night

Small Group

Furnace Creek Campground

$35/night

$40/night

Large Group

Furnace Creek Campground

$60/night

No change

Backpacking Permit

Cottonwood Canyon-Marble Canyon Hiking route

$0

$10/permit

Backcountry Roadside Campsite

Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Greenwater Valley Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road and Marble Canyon Road

$0

$10/night



Camping will still be free at Emigrant Campground, Wildrose Campground, Thorndike Campground, Mahogany Flat Campground, Eureka Dunes Campground, Homestake Campground, and Saline Valley Campground.

Backcountry permits for areas not listed above will continue to be free and optional, though campers should check nps.gov/deva to learn where roadside camping and backpacking are allowed.

Death Valley National Park has not changed campground fees since 2017. Following public engagement and NPS approval, new fees up to the amounts outlined below could be implemented as soon as February 2024.

Death Valley National Park is accepting public comments on the proposed fee increases until October 25 online at parkplanning.nps.gov/deva11.