U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a signing ceremony for the Veterans Affairs Mission Act in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. The new law continues funding for the Veterans Choice Program for an additional year, extends comprehensive caregiver benefits to veterans injured and ill prior to September 11, 2001, and funds development of a plan to modernize the Department of Veterans Affair's health care infrastructure.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - President Donald Trump is set to attend a fundraising event with Senator Dean Heller.
The event will take place on June 23, according to a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A venue and time have not yet been announced.
Money raised from the event will go to Senator Heller, the Nevada GOP, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.