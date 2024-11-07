President Joe Biden addresses the nation after Donald Trump wins presidency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday morning two days after the election.

His remarks come after Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to concede in the 2024 election on the morning of Nov. 6.

Watch his full remarks here

President Biden addresses the nation from the White House Rose Garden.

Biden said he spoke with President-elect Trump on the phone to congratulate him on his victory. He continued to say that his administration will work with Trump's team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. He said, 'That is what the American people deserve.'

Biden said he also spoke with Vice President Harris saying she 'ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much.'

She has a backbone like a ramrod. She has great character, a true character. She gave her whole heart and effort and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.

